White-Miller Associates Adds Alfred Tang to Portfolio Management Team

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- White-Miller Associates announced today that it has added Alfred Tang to its investment team as a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager. He will begin in his new job with the start of the new month.



Mr. Tang joined White-Miller Associates from a highly respected Hong Kong equity hedge fund where he was cofounder and partner. There he developed a systematic market-neutral Hong Kong equity strategy. Previously, Mr. Tang was a manager in a research group and before that was at Investment Capital Company, a $200 million event-driven and long/short Asian equity hedge fund.



Mr. Tang’s role at White-Miller Associates will include portfolio oversight as well as portfolio-related research contributing to the ongoing development of the firm’s investment process.



White-Miller Associates’ quantitative investment process is supported by extensive proprietary computer code. White-Miller Associates’ researchers, software developers, and IT teams follow a structured design, development, testing, change control, and review processes during the development of its systems and the implementation within our investment process. These controls and their effectiveness are subject to regular internal reviews, at least annual independent review by our auditor, and periodic review by other auditors. Mr. Tang will oversee that all of this operation will perform at their maximum potential.



John G. Hom, Chief Investment Officer of White-Miller Associates comments, “Alfred is an important addition to our team. He has extensive experience in quantitative investing and will be involved in a broad range of strategies at White-Miller Associates. His diverse background will be very valuable as we see growth in many product areas including global long-short equity, emerging and frontier markets, managed volatility and small cap strategies.” Mr. Hom added that this was a newly created role, reflecting the expansion of White-Miller Associates’ client base.



About White-Miller Associates

White-Miller Associates is a young yet highly respected and recognized financial advisor, a prodigy on the world markets, founded by highly experienced professionals coming from the world largest financial companies. White-Miller Associates offers more than just financial services – it offers complete financial solutions to its customers. Our highly professional financial advice is based on continuous market research and the analysis performed by the most experienced minds in our team. White-Miller Associates offers strategic planning advice that can help clients better manage their financial affairs.



White-Miller Associates

http://www.white-miller-associates.com

contact@white-miller-associates.com

Address:

Admiralty Centre Tower 1, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 5808 0529

Fax: +852 5808 2372