White-Miller Associates Adds to Long - Short Equity Team - Hires Alexandre Lam as Portfolio Manager

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- White-Miller Associates announced that Alexandre Lam has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Reporting to David Kwak, Director, Long/Short Equity Strategies, Mr. Lam will be responsible both for researching long/short strategies and managing long/short portfolios. He was previously a portfolio manager at a major Investment Management Firm.



White-Miller Associates has been managing Long - Short assets since its inception and currently has around $300 millions of these assets under management across ten strategies. The firm’s most recent Long - Short strategy is the Leveraged Market Neutral Equity Portfolio.



John G. Hom, Chief Investment Officer of White-Miller Associates, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Alexandre to our long/short team. Our structured and disciplined investment process is well suited to add value in our long/short equity strategies, and the addition of Alexandre will reinforce an already strong team and further enhance our ability to serve clients.”



Before joining White-Miller Associates Mr. Lam was a portfolio manager at a major Investment Management Firm where he co-managed the team’s Long - Short and long-only funds. Before that he was a Quantitative Analyst in London, where he spearheaded the design and implementation of various statistical data models. Mr. Lam holds a M.Sc. in Software Engineering.



White-Miller Associates specializes in active global and international equity strategies as well as emerging markets fixed income. The company managed assets for many of the world’s leading institutions. White-Miller Associates’ investment team applies a disciplined framework to the broadest possible investment universe. Drawing on proprietary factors and techniques using data covering over 40,000 investment opportunities in more than 60 markets worldwide, the firm focuses its extensive research capabilities on developing customized investment management strategies for its clients.



About White-Miller Associates

White-Miller Associates is a young yet highly respected and recognized financial advisor, a prodigy on the world markets, founded by highly experienced professionals coming from the world largest financial companies. White-Miller Associates offers more than just financial services – it offers complete financial solutions to its customers. Our highly professional financial advice is based on continuous market research and the analysis performed by the most experienced minds in our team. White-Miller Associates offers strategic planning advice that can help clients better manage their financial affairs.



White-Miller Associates

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contact@white-miller-associates.com

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Tel: +852 5808 0529

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