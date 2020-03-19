White Mineral Oil Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2019-2030: Key Players Renkert Oil Inc, Phillips 66 Company, H&R Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The pharmaceutical grade white mineral oil offers high purity level and is also cost-effective which increases its use across industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, animal/pet care, and beauty & personal care. Furthermore, growing technological advancements and product and process innovation are further expected to supplement market growth in the coming years.



Top Key Players:



The major players operating in the white mineral oil market include The HollyFrontier Corporation, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Renkert Oil Inc, Phillips 66 Company, H&R Group, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Shanghai Lulu Industrial Co., Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petroyag Lubricants, Eastern Petroleum, among others.



Segmentation Overview:



By Product



Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade



By End Use Industry



Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care

Agriculture

Plastic

Textile

Packaging

Others



Furthermore, the growing demand from smaller and developing economies is further expected to supplement white oils market growth in the coming years. For instance, Apar Industries Ltd. exports its white oils to countries such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Tanzania, and others. Similarly, Eastern Petroleum exports its products to countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, and others.



APAC stands to be the largest market in terms of consumption of white mineral oil globally and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growth expansion in the textiles, chemicals, and beauty & personal care industries are playing a major role in driving the demand in this region. For instance, China stands to be the largest market for chemicals globally and the increasing use of white mineral oils in adhesives, hot melts, etc. is boosting market growth. Additionally, the country also stands to be the worlds largest producer of plastics wherein white mineral oil is used as a lubricant for formulations of PS, PVC, PP, and TPE. These white oils are used to improve and control the melt rate flow of finished polymer to provide release properties or change the physical characteristics. Hence, a growing demand from the packaging industry is further expected to propel the market during the forecast period.



