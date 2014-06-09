White Mountain Process Expands and Streamlines Production Capacity

Sturbridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Industrial mixing equipment designer and manufacturer White Mountain Process announced the expansion of its production capacity. The company, probably most widely known for the sanitary mixers it produces for clients in the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industries, has invested in equipment which will allow it to serve more customers and cut delivery times. One of the top manufacturers of such assets in the world, the company's recent expansion is a sign that it expects even greater growth rates in the future.



"Thanks to our reputation for quality and flexibility," company representative Kelly Nashawaty said, "we've become known as the premiere source for a wide variety of mixing equipment. With the bio-pharmaceutical sector heating up even further, demand for our industry-leading products is bound to grow in tandem." White Mountain Process sanitary mixers are used extensively by companies engaged in bio-pharmaceutical research and production. The mixers can be easily restored to pristine, contamination-free condition after every usage, a central requirement for many pursuits in that industry. In addition, some of the company's products can be safely put through autoclaves, a heat-treating process which allows for even higher levels of sanitation and sterilization.



Although the company is currently most widely known for its central importance to the bio-pharmaceutical industry, it has long served clients in a variety of other industries, as well. White Mountain Process tote mixers, for example, are among the most respected and deployed in industrial settings where paint, ink, or other substances need to be mixed thoroughly and efficiently. Mixers of this sort offer a particular degree of convenience, as they allow for the mixing of substances directly in the containers they will be dispensed or applied from. This simplifies cleanup and logistical issues, and White Mountain Process's products of this sort are available in a variety of designs to suit any usage need, with a large variety of these options being detailed at http://wmprocess.com/mixing-tanks.



"Our recent investment was designed to benefit all of our valued customers," Nashawaty continued, "as well as to help us provide the best possible service and products to the new ones who continually come aboard. As always, we work hard with every client to deliver exactly the products they need, whether that means an existing design or a custom one." White Mountain Process's institutional experience with the demanding requirements that are common in the bio-pharmaceutical industry has helped it to excel even further in its dealings with clients in other industries, too. All of its clients benefit from the world-leading expertise of its engineering and design staffs, as well as the tight tolerances and high standards that are enforced throughout its manufacturing processes. The company's recent expansion of its manufacturing capacity was undertaken in order to make these valuable resources even more widely available.



About White Mountain Process

A leader in the fields of mixing tank design and engineering, White Mountain Process serves a variety of industrial clients. The company's provision of critical equipment to clients in the bio-pharmaceutical industry has earned it wide notice and acclaim, and it provides similar levels of product quality and expertise to those in a range of other industries.