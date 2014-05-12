Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Made of white mulberry and four of the most effective natural weight loss ingredients today, Choice Nutrition Supplements White Mulberry Extract Blend changes the face of weight loss.



This weight loss formula is made of the highest grade white mulberry, which is high in dietary fiber and protein. Its four other natural ingredients are Garcinia Cambogia, green coffee bean extract, African mango, and cinnamon, each of which has their own weight loss and health values. And, the combination of these ingredients in one weight loss supplement may allow consumers to experience natural weight loss without having to go through strict diet and rigorous exercise programs.



By taking White Mulberry Extract Blend, consumers may experience improved blood sugar levels, suppressed appetite, and reduced overall body fat, all of which are key factors to the success of one’s natural weight loss efforts. Furthermore, adding it to one’s diet is easy as it comes in easy to swallow veggie capsules. They just need to two take capsules once every day. For best results, the capsules should be taken during the day thirty minutes before a meal. As with any supplement, consumers are advised to consult their health care providers before taking it, especially if they are below eighteen years old and have known medical conditions.



White Mulberry Extract Blend is guaranteed safe and of high quality as it is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility.



“I was looking forward to trying this new product since I've seen a lot of ads for its benefit. The packaging of the supplement is great and it arrived in tact. There is comfort to me knowing that it's made in the USA. Thanks!” – Carol, White Mulberry Extract Blend Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com