Global White Noise Machine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Homedics (United States),Adaptive Sound Technologies (United States),Sharper Image (United States),Marpac Dohm (United States),Earjobs (Australia),Conair (United States),Soundoasis (United States),Verilux (United States),iHome (New Jersey),Sleepow (United States).



Definition:

White noise machines are the devices that produces a monotonous sound of rain, or a waterfall, or static, which can aid focus, calm stress and lubricate the creative process. High end-use application in household for relaxing & masking otherwise distracting sounds are the key driving factor for the market. However, high cost of the product due to various features and design may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Portable white noise machines are dominating the market owing to easy handling and covering less space.



Market Trend:

Different â€œcolourâ€ of noise such as pink noise provides a constant ambient sound that helps mask distractions like cars in the street or loud neighbours to improve your ability to sleep.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Insomnia Problem among People Owing To Busy Work-Life Schedule

Easy Handling and Portable Access of the Device



Restraints:

High Cost of White Noise Machine Owing to add-on Features

Exceeding of Recommended Noise Limit for Babies



The Global White Noise Machine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Plug-in, Portable, Stuffed Animal, Other), Application (Audio Testing, Sound Masking, Sleep-Aid, Power-Napping), Technology (Electronic (Digital), Mechanical), Sales Channel (Online (E-commerce Platform, Manufacturers Websites), Offline (Medical Outlets, Electronics Devices Outlets)), End-User (Adult, Baby, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



