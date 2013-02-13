White Paper Setting Ozone Generator Standards

Shorewood, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- While many have little understanding of the usefulness and benefits of ozone, a new service industry is making great strides using ozone for odor removal and sanitizing. Ozone has been used for over 100 years to purify water, kill germs and bacteria on food, and to get rid of some very bad smells.



Ozone equipment has been large, expensive, and only available for commercial applications until recent innovations have brought ozone generators down to the size of a big toolbox. The use of ozone has moved out of the commercial applications and become popular with businesses of all types and homes as well.



Ozone is very good at many things and is now being used for detergent-free laundry, dental treatments, and Duke University uses ozone to sanitize surgery rooms. However, as the use of ozone spreads to the general public, there is a need to set protocols and standards that safeguard the integrity of the ozone process and prevents potential misuse and harm to those being served.



So far, ozone generators have no scoring or standards. Because ozone is a natural gas in the atmosphere consisting of three oxygen atoms, it can be generated through a UV or corona device as the need requires. What is happening is that many people jumped into making ozone generators for a profit and sold them to others to begin an odor removal or sanitizing service with little or no instructions except what could be printed on the back of a postcard.



Though non-lethal and considered an environmentally safe gas that quickly reverts back to normal oxygen, ozone generator not as simple to operate as a vacuum cleaner. There are problems to avoid and protocols to follow that the average person dimply does not understand.



The National Ozone Association is a peer-review organization that has recently formed to bring a professional approach to the emerging ozone services industry. It has chosen a rather difficult task of setting out over the next six months to conduct interviews, invite comment, and carry out experiments that will serve as a foundation for standards for ozone generators.



Ozone generators are commonly sold over the Internet. Hotels, apartment complexes, and homeowners buy these units to handle odor and mold issues. Knowing that the EPS, OSHA, and similar regulatory bodies have issued warnings about the misuse of ozone, the National Ozone Association seeks to separate fact from myth and develop an independent study of ozone generators and their use.



Generally speaking, ozone generators should not be used by amateurs. The Certified Ozone Technician website offers the best online training courses for Homeowners, In-House Workers, and professional ozone services. Armed with basic information, the use of ozone should be safe and effective.



Other questions linger regarding UV or corona-type ozone generators. What levels of ozone will sanitize, remove odors, kill mold, or detox a building? Pending issues now question the difference between ozone air purifiers and ozone generators. What are the negative concerns for the use of ozone?



About The National Ozone Association

The National Ozone Association is a non-biased organization that does not sell ozone equipment. Starting in 2012, NOAI developed as a peer-review network of ozone service businesses seeking to raise the bar from an amateur backroom business to a legitimate service industry with standards, training and certification, and professional delivery of services.



The challenge of the proposed white paper is bound to set a few self-appointed ozone experts on edge, but the National Ozone Association invites everyone with helpful information to share in the project. During the next ninety days, an open fact-finding process invites the best minds to collaborate in this project. As a peer-review program, no one voice can or will dominate. In the end, the goal is a clear and concise statement that stands on well-established facts and credible field experience.



Those wishing to share in the NOAI white paper on Setting Standard for Ozone Generators can contact their office by phone or email. All information will be considered, and it is expected that the best information will be developed to guide the ozone service industry into a day of professional and responsible service to the communities they serve.



Media Contact:

National Ozone Association

http://www.noai.org

admin@noai.org