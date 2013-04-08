White Pearl Marble Tiling Becoming Popular Choice in Florida Homes

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Marble tiling is the way to bring that special elegance of natural stone into the home.



“If you’re looking for that something special to really give your home the look and feel of elegance, grace and beauty, consider white pearl marble for your next upgrading project. You will not be disappointed,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



White pearl marble flooring is something that truly captures the eye, drawing it to its clean lines and pristine stylishness. It is one classical look that virtually appeals to everyone, not to mention the fact that these tiles are stainless and relatively scratch-free. They may be used anywhere, from the home to the office, and from bathrooms to bedrooms. Unlimited use for unlimited beauty that holds its own in any location.



“Many homeowners are discovering that the white pearl marble tiles border on being breathtaking, as they are pearly white, like the stunning glow people imagine surrounding an Angel’s wing, with minimal veining. It is the lack of veining that is particularly appealing, and makes the tiles highly adaptive for installation anywhere,” added Dupre.



An added bonus when considering installing white pearl marble tile is that it is available in three styles ---- a Patinato finish, a honed finish and a polished finish. The polished finish is glossy, and does best in settings like a bathroom. For the honed finish, you might want to consider installing it in an office, or home office. The Patinato finish is very appealing, as it exudes a warmth and subtle shimmer. It has been brushed down to give it a worn look.



“While this type of marble may be expensive, the long-term value is well worth putting it at the top of your list for your next renovation project. These tiles are highly durable, withstand heavy wear and tear and are a prime investment in the beauty of your home; an investment that would pay off should you sell your home later,” Dupre added.



There is something to be said about getting what one pays for, an axiom that holds true when it comes to flooring as well. Buying sub-standard tiles only results in redoing the flooring more often. Installing an expensive tile once is a true money saver over the long-term.



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.