White Pine Touring and Jans Hosting Free Avalanche Awareness Lecture and Live Stream in Park City

Park City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Jans Mountain Outfitters and White Pine Touring, two premiere outdoor recreation companies, are hosting a free avalanche awareness class. The lecture will be held at the Park City High School Lecture Hall (1750 Kearns Blvd). Presenters are IFMGA certified Mountain Guides and AIARE instructors, Jonathan Spitzer and Freddy Grossniklaus.



The live broadcast of the lecture will be available online via Yourbrandlive (http://jans.yourbrandlive.com/c/avalancheawareness/). Attendees can follow the live broadcast from home by clicking Yourbrandlive and submitting a short registration form that takes less than 30 seconds to complete.



Jonathan Spitzer is a technically experienced climber who has twice climbed Yosemite National Park: El Capitan, several of Moab, the desert towers in Utah and various challenging alpine routes in rugged Alaska outdoor areas. Freddy Grossniklaus has been a certified national coach and climbing instructor since 1997. The Swiss Alps, the Eiger North Face and the Monch North Face are a few of the mountains Grossniklaus has climbed and led guided tours on.



The hour and a half lecture will cover the basics of avalanche safety and travelling in the backcountry. These basics could save lives, a key plus considering there were three avalanche related deaths in the United States during the 2010-2011 season.



The free lecture this Wednesday is the perfect course for those aspiring to travel in the backcountry, taking a level 1 avalanche course or those looking to refresh their memory. Following the lecture, attendees will have a chance to win prizes from Scott, FlyLow, The North Face, Smartwool, Black Diamond and Patagonia.



Event sponsors include JANS.COM, Brand Live, The North Face, Patagonia, Black Diamond, Smartwool, Outdoor Research, Flylow, SCOTT, Utah Avalanche Center, Park City School District and the Park City Municipal Corporation.



About Jans and White Pine Touring:

Jans is a premiere outdoor recreation supply store that has been serving the Park City and surrounding areas for more than three decades. The sports retailer provides skiing, mountain biking, snowshoeing, road biking and fly-fishing equipment rentals, sales, and services.



Jans Mountain Outfitters

1600 Park Avenue

Park City, UT 84060



White Pine Touring, a leading outdoor sports company, offers training services and outdoor equipment for hiking, snowshoeing, climbing and mountain biking. It also operates a 20 km cross-country ski center and year-round yurt lodging in the Uinta Mountains. White Pine Touring has been serving Park City and surrounding areas since 1972.



White Pine Touring

1790 Bonanza Dr.

Park City, UT 84060