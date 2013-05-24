White Salmon Family Practice Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

White Salmon, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- White Salmon Family Practice, a family-owned clinic serving White Salmon and surrounding areas, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, the seasoned search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web marketing firm, to help improve its online presence through a refined website and SEO-oriented techniques.



White Salmon Family Practice specializes in the primary medical care of individuals and families. The clinic offers personal, medical care to individuals and families of Columbia Gorge through services such as pediatrics, dermatology, gynecology, prescriptions and more. White Salmon Family Practice also offers specialized treatments, such as Botox services, for those seeking outpatient procedures.



“Health services rely on a clinic’s ability to connect with their patients on a personal level and that’s exactly what we strive to do,” says Larry Short, Manager of White Salmon Family Practice. “We’re first and foremost, a family practice, with a nurse practitioner whose passion for care goes above and beyond just being a registered nurse. Because of this, the level of experience and care that we’re able to offer people is something that we’re immensely proud of.”



White Salmon Family Practice’s resident nurse has her Masters in Nursing, MSN and is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, FNP-C. With virtually no wait times and a streamlined process that is in total compliance with HIPAA standards, the clinic constantly welcomes new patients.



By partnering with WildFire, White Salmon Family Practice is moving towards the continued success of its business model through the creation of an engaging online presence. The effect will be a more encompassing online marketing presence, complete with a robust, new website and detailed copy, outlining the clinic’s various offerings and services.



“Because we offer in-demand treatments, such as Botox services, we’ve made it a point to increase the scope of our marketing efforts,” says Short. “Retooling our website and optimizing it for a web-based platform will help us connect with people who may be seeking these services, or even routine checkups.”



Through WildFire’s services, the clinic will build upon its online search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential patients seeking a local family practice or qualified nurse practitioner. Through this partnership, White Salmon Family Practice aims to achieve a refined web presence: one that will broadcast its offerings to those seeking them in a convenient and easy-to-navigate way.



