White Starlight Tiles Becoming Popular Durable Flooring Option

Clearwater, FL -- 12/31/2012 -- White starlight tiles are a top contender when it comes to choosing new flooring.



“Sure, there are lots of tiles on the marketplace, maybe too many to make a decision. However, if you approach the situation from the point of view of what is durable, easy to maintain and an easy color to co-ordinate with, then you might want to consider white starlight tiles,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



This type of flooring is natural stone and it outshines the competition in a number of areas. “For instance, it does not fade or discolor easily, the shine lasts for years, even with rough and tough wear and tear. The flooring is flexible enough to work well in bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms and even the living room. In fact, many Tampa flooring contractors consider this stone to be better than marble, plus it is easy to care for and you don’t need a sealant,” Dupre explained.



White starlight tile is shiny, eye-catching and so white, it brightens a room several degrees. It is easy to coordinate with other colors and all white in any room is an elegant statement – cool and modern, with a nod to the future. Part of the cachet of white starlight tiles is the fact there are tiny glass crystals in them, which means they reflect light in interesting ways. “This flooring is a real conversation piece,” added Dupre, “and many of your guests will be talking about it long after they leave.”



Another bonus in using this type of tiling is the fact they are stain resistant and scrape resistant – a super bonus with a busy family with kids. The white makes for an amazing countertop in the kitchen or bathroom, or use it for a backsplash then liven up the rest of the room with splashes of color. This tile’s versatility and ease of installation appeals to homeowners, but so does their price. They are available just about anywhere; wholesale dealers, distributors and online. “Give them a whirl if you want something clean, crisp and different,” urged Dupre.



