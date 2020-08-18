Whitecap Cleaning Announces 10% off on Its Services for Frontline Healthcare Workers Throughout August

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Whitecap Cleaning, a leading commercial disinfection service in Northern Virginia, announces an additional 10% off on all services for frontline healthcare workers throughout August. Healthcare workers are on the frontlines battling the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that's spread so rapidly throughout the world. They are working around the clock taking significant personal risk and often working without adequate resources to ensure the safety of the community. Their unwavering support and dedication is playing a critical role in ensuring a resilient healthcare systems for everyone. This discount from Whitecap Cleaning is a tribute to all the healthcare workers who have been fighting relentlessly in this battle against COVID19 across the globe.



A representative of the company stated, "Frontline healthcare workers have been facing a huge challenge and psychological stress since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading around the world. They have been serving the community by treating patients and saving hundreds of thousands of lives every day. As a token of appreciation, we are offering them a 10% discount on all cleaning services for the month of August 2020. We truly appreciate the dedication and effort they are putting forth at this most challenging time."



The company has been on the front lines of the struggle against the pandemic since the very beginning, armed with its hospital-grade disinfection services that can help thwart the spread of this pandemic. The company follows all CDC guidelines and are committed to the safety of its customers, employees, and community.



Whitecap Cleaning offers a portfolio of health and wellness services that tackle critical issues of safety and health for both commercial facilities and residential properties across Northern Virginia. They offer a mold inspection, treatment and remediation, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, disinfection and odor control services, indoor air quality testing, laboratory analysis, and much more. All services are designed around customer needs and budgets. Anyone looking for the best disinfection services in Northern Virginia can contact them to discuss their requirements.



Whitecap Cleaning is a part of the Whitecap Enterprises family, a group of innovative firms with deep core values providing essential services throughout America. Whitecap Cleaning was created to restore confidence in a society that workplaces and homes can once again be a safe space for everyone. The company has also partnered with Bactronix Corporation, an industry leader in providing non-toxic deep disinfecting services since 2011. In this short time, they have become widely recognized for delivering excellent results in the field of disinfecting fungi, bacteria, viruses, and harmful pathogens.



For more information, please visit: https://www.whitecapcleaning.com/.



