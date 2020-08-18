Whitecap Cleaning Provides Disinfection and Sanitizing Services with Exceptional Care and Convenient Scheduling

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Whitecap Cleaning, a leading mold treatment and remediation company, headquartered in Virginia, offers a wide range of disinfection and sanitizing services for residential homes, commercial buildings, and all types of vehicles, each with convenient scheduling. They use only EPA-registered disinfectant solutions that are highly effective against dangerous biofilm and microorganisms such as bacteria, mold, mildew, algae, viruses, and Volatile Organic Compounds. EPA certified disinfectants are rated as non-hazardous and are completely safe for your family, pets, or employees. They have a team of experienced professionals who work around the clock to provide clients with proactive treatments for their automobile, home, or place of business. Professionals at Whitecap Cleaning are experts in identifying and treating the high-touch surfaces in homes or workplaces.



Their sanitizing and disinfecting service covers a variety of facilities, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes, transportation facilities, gymnasiums, residential homes, or any other place where we live, work, or play. They will thoroughly remove contaminants, eliminate odors, and reduce the risk of diseases to protect health and safety across all arenas. All their technicians are fully vetted and trained in the use of highly advanced application equipment and EPA approved products. Their sanitizing and disinfecting services include mold testing, mold treatment and remediation, indoor air quality testing, odor control, air duct and dryer vent cleaning, laboratory analysis, and much more.



Speaking on their disinfection and sanitizing process, a representative from the company stated, "The Bactronizing Process is applied through an advanced electrostatic delivery system to ensure 100% coverage of the intended area. A "Surface Friction" is created that weakens and ruptures dangerous Biofilm, allowing the patented agent to infiltrate the cell environment and destroy the organism. Our Bactronizing Process utilizes nanotechnology. It contains a pre-set intelligence designed to seek out and physically kill bacteria through cell dismemberment. This process will not produce any by-products or VOCs."



Whitecap Cleaning is one of the leading microbial control companies known for mold mitigation and disinfection services throughout Northern Virginia. Their certified professionals are experts in administering effective, eco-responsible disinfection treatments to commercial facilities and residential homes. They have a team of skilled professionals who put extra effort into every project to deliver optimal results every single time. All services are guaranteed to be completed efficiently and professionally with customer satisfaction always the top priority.



About Whitecap Cleaning

Whitecap Cleaning is a part of the Whitecap Enterprises family, a group of innovative firms with deep core values providing essential services throughout America. Whitecap Cleaning was created to restore confidence in a society that workplaces and homes can once again be a safe space for everyone. The company has also partnered with Bactronix Corporation, an industry leader in providing non-toxic deep disinfecting services since 2011. In this short time, they have become widely recognized for delivering excellent results in the field of disinfecting fungi, bacteria, viruses, and harmful pathogens.



https://www.whitecapcleaning.com/



