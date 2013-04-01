WhiteLake Announces Its Membership with NASSCOM

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- WhiteLake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd recently announced its membership with the esteemed National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). WhiteLake's core wing - SubmitINme (SEO Service Providers) is the country's top search engine optimization service provider which is dedicated to the refinement and development of their clients' online business and marketing.



Gunaseelan, WhiteLake's C.E.O expressed his delight while at the announcement session and stated that this membership of the company with NASSCOM manifests the position that WhiteLake already holds as an industry leader in the country. "What we expect out of this membership is to utilize the most out of the connections we get with the leaders in the IT industry. Also the ideas and exposure we gain through this partnership is significantly large," said the C.E.O. at the event. He also added, "We have learnt to think out of the box and treat things with a practical view. In this much competitive seo services industry, staying updated and coping up with our peers plays vital role for our company's growth. The benefits out of NASSCOM will continue to grow our business spectrum."



The company recently celebrated their tenth anniversary and is vibrant in reconsidering and cloning their services and lessons on the search world. Many new ventures and missions are planned which have already initialized execution, for example, Local SEO, Press Release solutions, proving effectiveness for their own strategies as well as for their clients. SubmitINme is very fortunate enough to retain their clients to a targeted level of eighty five percent. The credit and applause goes to their fast progression skills and ability to forecast the future, which helped them leverage their position for the past ten years.



About WhiteLake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2002, WhiteLake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd an ISO 9001:2008 certified company is today an international provider of quality online optimization solutions to business owners who demand online opportunities as a backbone to their business success. The suite of professional services is not only comprehensive but also could be altered to custom fit any enterprise-level or start-up level needs proposed by our customers. WLTS is focused on providing its customers with superior graded service, which is backed by a seasoned technology group who are experienced, updated and capable of understanding the vital needs and issues of the market industry. With over 20,000 registered users and beneficiaries of our services, WLTS is able to attract and retain the most experienced, effective sales associates in the industry, ensuring their customers have an outstanding experience all the way through the business execution period.



For more information, please visit http://www.whitelake.in and http://www.submitinme.com.



WLTS Media Contact:

Contact Name : Prejushya Kalicharan (WhiteLake Media Relations)

+91-4652-230776 [Ext. 33]

prejushya@submitinme.com



Mailing address :

Whitelake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd.

4&5th floor, Advocate Dharmaraj Complex,

Court Road, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari District,

Tamil Nadu, India - 629 001.



All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.