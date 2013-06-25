Whitelake Technology Solutions Donates 1 Lakh Rupees for Uttarakhand Flood Relief

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Whitelake Technology Solutions= the parent company of Submitinme.com, a leading digital marketing solution provider since 2002, has donated Rupees one lakh in support of the torrent that destroyed Uttarakhand, especially the Kedarnath valley. Latest news reports have revealed that the "Himalayan Tsunami" has tossed at least 5000 people so far.



"No one knows what life has in store for us ahead. Such disasters are miserable but inevitable. On behalf of WLTS, I express my heartfelt condolences to each and everyone impacted by this furious flood. While we are silently helping individuals and organizations through our Trust, this donation is made public to encourage individuals and companies to donate more for this tragic cause", said Mr.C.G.Nadar, CEO, Whitelake Technology Solutions.



Mr.Nadar added further, "We hope the government takes appropriate action to avert these tragedies in future. Our disaster recovery mechanism should be improved. As a token of care for the victims and to facilitate the rescue operations, WLTS donates One Lakh Rupees from its charity trust".



"We salute the Jawans for their dedication in rescuing the people with limited resource and amid bad weather. WLTS believes that - wealth is not to feed our egos, but to feed the hungry and to help people help themselves. Helping the community has always been the priority of our company. We encourage more people to extend a helping hand in times of crisis", said Mr.Sekar, Head of Accounts for WLTS.



About Whitelake Technology Solutions

Whitelake Technology Solutions, an ISO 2008:9001 accredited company and a proud member of NASSCOM, offers gamut of services in the SEO, SEM, social media, scrap trade, pharmaceutical and real estate businesses. WhiteLake Trust helps Educational institutes, Individuals and Various other Noble causes.