Whitepaper on Forklift Free Material Handling Environments Released by Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Seegrid, makers of robotic automated guided vehicles (AGVs), announced the release of a new whitepaper available for industry leaders. The whitepaper, entitled, “Forklift-Free: Driving Safety and Profitability,” explores forklift-free initiatives for materials handling companies.



Safety is driving momentum for forklift-free environments. Although training and legislation are instrumental in managing some degree of risks associated with forklifts, statistics reveal numerous accidents occur every year, providing reason for greater acceptance of forklift-free environments. This motivation towards forklift-free leads the way to adopting a more efficient form of transport–automated guided vehicles (AGVs)–favorably driving benefits beyond safety and profitability.



To download the whitepaper, go to: http://info.seegrid.com/forklift-free-white-paper.



The whitepaper explains how implementing a forklift-free environment for material flow and movement can protect the workplace from employee injuries and deaths, boost lean efficiency, and drive cost reduction.



The thought-provoking whitepaper reveals data and analysis regarding employee injuries and deaths, cost burdens associated with forklift accidents and citations, as well as high labor wages, expensive training programs, and scarce labor availability. Additional topics addressed in the whitepaper include manufacturers' unsaleable rates, lean alternative for manned forklift transport, and continuous process improvement strategies.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid tuggers, automated pallet trucks, and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Manufacturers using this innovative technology are finding Seegrid robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also named Manufacturer of the Year and the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500