WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) was announced concerning whether certain WhiteWave Foods officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain WhiteWave Foods officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock.



In the Proxy Statement filed by WhiteWave Foods Co with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that WhiteWave’s shareholders vote to approve a proposal to convert all issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of WhiteWave Foods Co.



WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.53 billion in 2009 to over $2.28 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income increased from $52.17 million to $113.69 million in 2012.



On Sept. 17, 2013, shares of WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) closed at $19.88 per share.



Those who purchased shares of WhiteWave Foods Co (NYSE:WWAV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com