Whitsun Theatre Breaks for Half Term

Bidwell, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- London is always buzzing with life and never more so than during late spring when the capital's large open spaces come alive with activity. This year the west End, unaffected by impending Olympic doom has been allowed to flourish like in no other year and, across the board, the tone is quite sophisticated.



New writing, plays like Peter and Alice and The Audience, have shown that London can still take risks if the stars are on board – Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Judi Dench are giving Londoners a much needed breath of fresh air, whilst excellent revivals such as The Winslow Boy, Untold Stories and The Weir show that London is still a traditional place at heart.



But of course it is the musicals for which the world comes-a-knocking and with box office and/or critical success, new shows including A Chorus Line, Once, The Bodyguard, The Book of Mormon and Merrily We Roll Along are what will make the difference over the Whitsun half term as theatre-lovers, or just lovers, from all over the country, head to London for a well deserved break and a bit of culture!.



For full details on these and other shows available over Whitsun half term



About Theatre Breaks

Theatre Breaks is a family-run, theatre-loving business at theatrebreaks.co.uk that has been promoting London's theatreland as a destination for short breaks for 33 years. Simon works with his Father, Stuart (who started the company with a group of friends in a loft in 1980) and his wife, Clare. The rest of the work, from reviewing shows to doing the VAT, is done by two of Simon's childhood friends.



Simon Harding recently wrote London Theatre and Theatre Breaks – press copies available



