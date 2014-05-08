Whittlesea Physiotherapy Launches New Website to Highlight Services

Whittlesea, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Whittlesea, Australia – Samantha Heyfron, lead physiotherapist at Whittlesea Physiotherapy , announced the launch of the practice’s new website. Informative and user-friendly, the new site more accurately reflects the practice’s friendly atmosphere and comprehensive array of services.



Whittlesea Physiotherapy treats an extensive array of painful conditions from headaches and back pain to chronic conditions involving arthritis. Physiotherapy services are designed to treat the underlying cause of pain, disability and mobility problems, not just the symptoms. The practice focuses on therapies to increase function and range of motion following accidents, surgery and debilitating diseases.



The clinic’s holistic approach addresses current problems, reduces the risk of a reoccurrence and worsening of multiple conditions. Manual manipulation is just one method available to assess problems, locate their origin and make a diagnosis. The clinic has treatments to address rehabilitation needs, migraines and joint problems.



The clinic specializes in treating and managing injuries sustained during recreational and professional sporting activities. Digital analysis technology is available for an in-depth diagnosis of multiple injury types. Treatment includes rehabilitation, ways to prevent future injuries and enhance performance.



Clinical Pilates can be used in conjunction with other therapies to speed the recovery process. It’s also effective in building pelvic stability in women, and all around body strength for both genders. Pilates keeps the body flexible and custom programs are developed to accommodate individual needs.



Pregnancy brings about many changes in a woman’s body. The practice’s women’s health programs are effective in relieving pain during pregnancy and following delivery. Exercise programs stabilize the spine and pelvis. The clinic’s services help patients maintain continence, build a solid foundation for the body, and maximize muscle tone and control.



Foot problems are one of the most common conditions, but one for which patients are least likely to seek assistance. Foot issues can cause pain in other parts of the body. The clinic uses GaitScan™ 3D technology to quickly and painlessly analyze the foot and locate the source of problems. The practice can design custom fitted orthotic devices to treat foot and knee conditions, pain due to arch problems, and tingling and numbness in the feet and lower legs.



Dry needling is a technique that’s effective in treating headaches and conditions that don’t typically respond well to other treatments. It’s useful in treating trigger points that arise from trauma, chronic conditions and injuries. The therapy helps release muscle tightness and pain.



The launch of Whittlesea Physiotherapy’s new website highlights the many services offered and the conditions treated. The practice combines modern technology and traditional methods to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions affecting bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments to help patients relieve pain and increase mobility.



Located at 77 Church Street in the suburb of Whittlesea, Heyfron can be reached by phone at 03 9716 2250. For more information, visit Whittlesea Physiotherapy online.



MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Samantha Hefron

Lead Physiotherapist

Whittlesea Physiotherapy

Phone: 03 9716 2250

Website: http://whittleseaphysiotherapy.com.au