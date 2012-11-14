Who I Be: New Book Proves That Every Individual Was Fearfully and Wonderfully Made by God

Sylacauga, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- While modern society and social stigmas cause millions of people to suffer self-perception issues in silent, a ground-breaking new book could provide the help they crave. Written by Annie Brown, ‘Who I Be’ challenges society’s norms to prove that God made everyone beautiful.



“Have you looked in the mirror recently? Was the person looking back at you the person you used to be or are you not sure who is starring back at you. Sometimes during the course of life we allow ourselves to become what society says we ought to be. Society and it's norms should not be how we define ourselves. God has made each one of us to be uniquely different and special in our own right.



When we take the time to examine ourselves we may be surprised how much of the real us is gone. Physically we disfigured ourselves or made ourselves sick trying to measure up to how society says we ought to look or be. Who I Be is personal. It is time that we focus on who and how God intended for us to be. We were fearfully and wonderfully made and we should find satisfaction in being made in God's image and not who or what society says we should be. Our physical, emotional, mental, and financial status does not make us.



Who I Be is about the person who can be themselves and not be stressed or anxious about becoming another product of circumstances or norms to be wholly.”



“Too many people are miserable because they cannot seem to meet the standards that are set by others to become someone who is perceived to be popular. Suicides, bullying, and undiagnosed mental illnesses are on the rise,” Brown explains.



She continues, “As a hospice social worker, I get the chance to witness so many family dynamics and the age groups who are being diagnosed as terminal are getting younger and younger. It is disturbing to witness a person who is dying and he/she has spent most of their lives trying to measure up to unattainable standard and will not get the chance to correct the situation.”



“It makes you think about a lot of things that happen in your life, and it also lets you know how you can make it through any storms,” Says one reader, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, ‘Welldone5’ was equally impressed. They said that, “In light of the current situations that many people face today, this book is a must read!!! The reason for my applause to this book, is because one day I didn't know who I was in society nor in my walk with Christ. My finding out "Who I Be" happened long before I read this book, though there is always room for more improvement when you are seeking a closer walk with Christ.”



About the Author: Annie Brown

Annie Brown was born and lived in Alexander City, Alabama until 1988 when she moved to Sylacauga, Alabama. She worked in the textile industry from 1983 to 2001 at which time her job was shipped overseas. Since 2001, Annie has recieved a bachelor and master's degree in social work. Annie currently works with hospice and is a licensed minister.