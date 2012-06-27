Who Is Skyler Jett

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- When you say the name Skyler Jett, you may or may not know who he is but, one thing for sure anyone who is anyone in music, will know the name.



Skyler Jett, known for his amazing talent as a songwriter, musician, and vocal producer, has earned the

respect of leading music professionals across the globe.



His profile and experience has earned him the title of 'The Most Sought After,' songwriter in the music

industry.



His incredible history of working with the artist that went on to become legends in their time has allowed Skyler, to put his signature on the stage for which those artist were able to create a solid foundation in the talent he offered them as a true music professional.



Skyler has recorded and performed with the following Legendary Stars:



- Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Patti Austin

- Quincy Jones, Ricky Minor, Lionel Richie

- Sting, Ray Charles, Al Jarreau

- James Brown, Al Green, Paul Anka

- Lou Rawls, Chaka Khan, Oleta Adams

- Barbara Streisand, Christina Aguillera, Tina Arena

- Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Taylor Dane

- Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Lopez, Pia Zadora

- Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Tom Jones

- The O’Jays, Todd Rundgren, Marc Anthony

- The Commodores, Kenny Loggins, Rick Martin

- The Temptations, Steve Winwood, Walter Afanasieff

- Curtis Mayfield, Eddie Murphy, Boyz To Men

- Peabo Bryson, Kenny G, Tevin Campbell

- Michael Bolton,

- New Kids On The Block … and many more…



His beautiful lyrics and vocal production can also be found on recordings by the following artists:



- Al Jarreau, The Commodores

- Patti Austin, Tevin Campbell

- Eddie Murphy, Cori Lerios

- Shana Morrison, Lenny Williams … to name a few

In 1982 Skyler replaced Lionel Richie in The Commodores, touring 31 countries.

He performed live at The Kodak Theater, Hollywood, for The Lou Rawls 25th Anniversary of The United Negro College Fund with the following Gospel Artists:

- Donnie McClurkin, Smokey Norful

- Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams

- Shirley Caesar



Skyler’s impressive resume includes some of the biggest recording artists of our times. His accolades include receiving a Grammy Award-embossed plaque from NARAS for singing with Celine Dion on the Grammy-winning hit song “My Heart Will Go On” from the blockbuster hit film “Titanic.” This was also Record Of The Year (1998) and is still the highest grossing movie theme song of all time. Skyler’s other movie credits include Background Vocal arrangement on “I’m Every Woman” from the blockbuster hit film “The Body Guard”, also Movie Of The Year (1992), featuring Whitney Houston; “Tap” with Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr.; “A Smile Like Yours” with Greg Kinnear; Disney’s “Hercules”; James Bond 007 “License To Kill”; “Big Bully” with Rick Moranis and Tom Arnold; and “Ghostdad” with Bill Cosby.



From 2003-2007 Skyler also played a pivotal role in reintroducing Sly Stone back to the World Stage for a European tour. Skyler performed with Sly in such venues as: The Montreux Jazz Festival; North Sea Jazz Festival; Cannes; Olympia, Paris; The Love Box Festival in London and the George Wallace Show, Las Vegas. This amazing accomplishment set the stage for what Skyler, would contribute to the amazing first book written by a sibling in the Stone family, written by Vet Stone Entitled 'Blood Is Thicker Than Mudd'.



Currently his journey brings him to a place in his life where he wants to bring his musical talent all

together in his humanitarian call writing music for organizations, and society that not only appeal to the

heart and soul but, energizes society that they to can make a difference in the world with just one act of

kindness.



Such as he did when inspiring award winning songwriter Milliea McKinney, to establish a business that

educated humanity, and the music industry, in forming her now successful Branded Talent Agency, known as Conscious Music Entertainment. Also, inspiring her talent as a songwriter to be impacted enough to write her first social conscious song to win an 'Honorable Mention for Song Of The Year,'

2011.



Skyler, whose years of experience has taught him how to love, share, educate, and touch, the spirits of mankind in doing so his talent has showed him how to write about the many subjects that plague our world today such as Absentance, Cancer, Education, Suicide, Preserving The Environment, How To Find Peace, and even how to support the President, with his song 'Mama says Obama'. Skyler Jett, is a name to know, and is to be commended as he and continues his journey to touch lives around the world through his blog-talk radio show 'Solutions.' with Denice Newton, aired on Tuesday Evenings at 8PM Eastern time. Sources also, tell us his newest talk show where he brings conscious music, and songwriters, together in support of positive music that makes a difference in society is underway and can be heard beginning in July and will be hosted with Pro Flow radio DJ Madd Maxx aka Mike Mosley. For more information visit his site http://www.skylerjett.com So if you did not know the name Skyler Jett. You do now, a name that will go down in history as “The Greatest Songwriter Of All Time”.