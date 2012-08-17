Who Is Universal Life Church - A Sleeping Giant That Has Been Awakened

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters with each and every Minister (Men and Women), coupled with every Charter Church or Congregational Affiliation has become a global phenomenon. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has used the internet, radio and television, to create the second largest Christian clergy behind only the Roman Catholic Church. Perhaps the most unique facet being that the Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains both Non-Denominational Ministers and/or Independent Catholic Priests.



The current President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a former Ladysmith area resident is the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM, known to millions as Brother Michael. The Vice President and Bishop is the Most Reverend Daniel Bodhi Chapin, OSM., from Los Angeles, CA., known as Pastor Bodhi. Rev. Chapin is the only man to ever walk across America and walk the the permiter of Oahu, Hawaii.



In addition to having many 1000's of independent ministers and congregations worldwide, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has both a substantial internet presence and also their own 365/24/7 radio station, known as: Universal Life Church Radio Network which features Sunday Service every Sunday a long with Devotions and Bible Study on Wednesday Nights. In addition thereto, the Universal Life Church Radio Network offers a wide variety of talk programming from its Ministers during the Prime Time hours of 7PM - 11PM EST, Sunday Night through Friday Night, with the King James Bible, every book, every chapter and every verse from Genesis to Revelation played in narrative form during the non Prime Time schedule.



Not exactly the Church Grandma or Grandpa would attend, but than times have changed since, it is the same message, but heard through different venues. For more information on the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com