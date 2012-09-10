"Who Stole the Moon?" the Top-rated Interactive Children's Book Is Now Available on the iPhone

Warrenville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Windy Press International Publishing House, LLC has released an update, (version 1.1), of its top-rated interactive musical book for children, "Who Stole The Moon?". It contains a new Chinese narration and one more language: Korean. Altogether, the story can now be read and heard in 15 different languages! Thanks to the redesigning of the pages, the story is now available not only on the iPad, but on the iPhone as well.



"Who Stole the Moon?" is an interactive musical picture book application. The fairy tale "Who Stole the Moon?" was written by the British writer Helen Stratton-Wood and illustrated by the popular Russian artist Vlad Gerasimov. It's a story about little Bertie, who dreamed about becoming an astronaut. He loved to watch the moon shining through his skylight window every night as he lay in bed. One evening, though, the moon didn't appear in the sky. "Who Stole the Moon?" With this serious question, "detective" Bertie set out on his adventure. Join Bertie on his quest with this charming bedtime story that will gently nurture your child's imagination and send him off into the magical world of dreams.



With the interactive book "Who Stole the Moon?", Windy Press makes an innovative step in creating a completely new genre in digital publishing — the e-musical. In addition to fine illustrations, vivid animation, as well as 4 mini-games, the book includes 8 original songs, performed by award-winning American children's singer Susie Tallman and well-known Australian musician Richard Pleasance. "Who Stole the Moon?" is available in many widely-spoken languages across the world and is narrated by professional actors.



The 15 languages with professional narrators include: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, Swedish, Dutch, Russian, Ukrainian, Czech, Turkish, Afrikaans!



Title: "Who Stole the Moon?" Published by: Windy Press International Publishing House, LLC. Release date: March 05, 2012. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Requires iOS 5.0 or later.



Price: US $4.99 for iPad, US $2.99 for iPhone. Free Lite version also available (In-App Purchase: US $4.99/ US $2.99 accordingly) iTunes AppStore:



*** Company website with promotional videos ***



About Windy Press

Windy Press is an international innovative publishing house headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Our primary direction is the publication of interactive e-books for children and adults. Windy Press publications feature rich animated illustrations combined with original songs and mini games. At the heart of the unique "book musicals" of Windy Press lies an original cross-platform book engine. This technology gives new life to books that are both entertaining and educational. As the founder of the e-musical genre, Windy Press takes its special place among the pioneers of the digital publishing revolution.



Inquiries



