Who Wants a BABY? Hands Up! Revolutionary New Social Network Enters the Online Marketing

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- In the era of Social Media and niche dating sites, in which segmentation and customization are the trendy words, it seemed to be something missing, a website for those whose BIGGEST dreams are made out of small stuff; short legs, petite arms, tiny eyes, diminutive noses and powerful toothless smiles that can melt the hardest heart!.. A worldwide network that connects people around the world screaming out; ‘I want a BABYYYYY!!!!’



About I WANT BABY

The website mixes the concept on Online Dating and Social Network to connect people from all over the world who want to have a baby and everything that it includes; singles can chat and date online to find friends or a life partner that is also ready to start a family, and couples can find surrogate mothers, egg/sperm donors or the possibility to adopt a child.



iwantbaby.com is a place to share hopes and fears; to find a support group or information about parenthood, pregnancy, IVF, surrogacy or adoption. In this little world, everyone is welcome without restrictions of sex orientation, age or country, the only thing that matters is the will of everyone to help make true the dream of thousands and thousands around the globe: to become parents.



The philosophy of iwantbaby.com is simple; there’s no formula to live love, pregnancy or parenthood; everyone should be given the joy of raising a child and every kid coming to the world has the right to grow in a loving family. So why not using technology to connect those looking for something with those willing to help? From ‘Online Dating’ to ‘Make a Baby’, they will bring you closer to the dream of your life.



