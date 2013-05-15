Who We Really Are: New Book, Based on True Story, Exposes the 'Strange' Journey of Life

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- While Gadi Fishman’s latest book tells a raw and bold story of one young man’s erratic journey through life, the book’s real-world inspiration leaves readers with more than just a good story. Provoking deep thought about life, love and the questions that surround them, many are hailing the book as a truly ground-breaking read.



‘Who We Really Are’ proves that one’s self-image is never as important as life itself.



Synopsis:



Who We Really Are is about a naïve youngster who is forced to live in foreign country and his ordeals while living there as he becomes a man. Born in Russia and raised in Israel, Al is sent to New York at the insistence of his mother who disapproves his decision to join the Israeli army. In New York, he is forced to live with his biological father whom he never seen, Tom, and work at the gas station. There are times he misses his family in Israel, especially his half-brother, Jim, and finds himself yearning to return to the country. His sorrow is replaced with excitement when Jim also decides to stay with him in New York. Since then, Jim becomes his companion in all the things he does, including drinking alcohol and dealing with women. But Al's happiness ends abruptly when Jim suddenly dies.



The sorrow brought by Jim's death, coupled with his problems at work and with women, leads Al to suffer depression. He turns to alcohol for comfort, which soon leads to addiction. But his alcoholism only matters worse, and when he decides to change for the better, it is then too late for he already lost the ones he loved, and the fight with addiction is too great. Al, however, is thankful to realize his mistakes in the end learn to appreciate the simple gifts and blessings in life.



As the author explains, the book proves that hope always prevails.



“Who we are; when looking deep, is a difficult question to answer! Do we actually know that person we see in the mirror? While observing ourselves closely, do we like what we see? Are we familiar with our reflection? Do we recognize our needs? Are they reasonable? What do we seek? Is it worthy? Alternatively, maybe it is just suitable!” says Fisher.



Continuing, “Coupled with the powerful story it tells, the book examines each of the above questions and leaves readers thinking about themselves and where they are directing life’s energy and emotions.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Amazing attraction from start to end. Funny and sad, had no idea people go through that. Great read, and enjoyment,” says Tom Kogan, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader describes how the book’s questions encourage inward reflection, “Some of the questions we try to ignore, for some, we don't have the answer, and if we do, we don't like them, so, we continue with our life...Feelings, bad or good, are our best gifts ever, so treasure them, smile mote often, because regrettable mistakes we formulate with a serious look on our face.”



About the Author: Gadi Fishman lives in Brooklyn, NY.