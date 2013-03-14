Who Would Jesus Sue? a Look at the First Amendment and Clergy Abuse

St. Johns, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- “Lawsuits are the new turning-the-other-cheek,” writes the bloggers at “Who Would Jesus Sue?” Courts are hearing cases involving alleged victims of abuse who are publicly speaking out pitted against churches and/or clergy claiming defamation and damages. These cases are raising First Amendment issues involving freedom of speech.



Friday night, March 15, a law professor and a tax reform activist will be speaking about the First Amendment and the separation of church and state. They will be followed by an explosive account from Alex Grenier, who alleges that his stepfather – a man of the cloth – abused him and other young men at a Calvary Chapel church, and then sued Alex for his blogging activities that were critical of the church and its leadership.



When it comes to clergy abuse over the last decade, Roman Catholic Church has received a great deal of publicity. A representative of SNAP (an acronym for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) will comment on the newly-installed Pope Francis and what his papacy may mean for the church’s handling of abuse cases.



All of the guests will be appearing on the God Discussion talk show that begins at 6:00 PM Pacific / 9 PM Eastern. Details are here: http://www.goddiscussion.net/2013/03/08/who-would-jesus-sue-a-look-at-church-state-and-abuse-friday-march-15-2013/



Callers are welcome and can call into the show toll-free.



