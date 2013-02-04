Who Would Like to Just Look at Dolphins when One Can Play with Them? Royal Dolphin Swim at OVT Tours

Demotte Indiana, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Alongside Eco tours, destination weddings, all inclusive vacations and many more awesome packages that OVT Tours offers, Royal Dolphin Swim is the new born and the truly enchanting package one could desire.



Ocean World Dominican Republic gloats on having the leading manufactured dolphin environment on the globe; Ocean World is a must-see destination for everybody going to the DR. The Royal Dolphin Swim is a brand-new program where one will certainly have a one-of-a-kind engagement with two attractive bottlenose dolphins for an hour. The Royal Swim experience starts with a short class, and then visitors get in the water to find out about dolphin conduct. Taking the experience one action further, from the dolphin encounter, one can proceed to the seaside location for another 1/2 hour more, communicating with dolphins one on one in their atmosphere. The package also includes shallow water tasks with the dolphins such as the foot-push with a boogey board, making this a fantastic experience.



About OVT Tour

Ocean View Travel Tours is a subsidiary of Ocean View Travel Agency based in the United States. They have been in business for approximately six years and are incorporated in Colorado and Indiana. This is a family owned business which has grown to employ more and more family members throughout the years including in the Dominican Republic.



Contact:

Dominican Republic/United States

Chris Horner

Email: pr@ovttours.com

Phone: 866-611-7615

Postal Address: 6764 Tranquility Drive, Demotte Indiana 46310