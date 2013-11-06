Whole Body Marathon Training

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Enthusiastic runners never stop training – they’re always working toward a faster time and thinking about the next race or, for many, the ultimate running event: a marathon. A marathon is 26.2 miles and requires months of training before hand to complete the race. Scientists at Houston Methodist Physicians recently released a series of training tips for runners that will train the whole body rather than just cardio vascular and physical capabilities.



Preparing for a 26.2 mile race requires plenty of rest beforehand to ensure the body has enough mental and physical energy to complete the task. Researchers in the study advised for up to10 days prior to the race, runners set strict sleep and wake-up times to provide themselves with a solid seven to eight hours of sleep. Avoidance of alcohol and caffeine was also recommended to improve sleep quality.



Hydration is important, but too much water can cause the body’s sodium levels to decrease and cells to swell up, creating stomach aches, cramps, or other issues on the run. This condition (Hyponatremia) can be prevented by avoiding high sodium foods and sports drinks a few days prior to the race. A good recommendation for fluid intake on the run is one cup of water for every 20 minutes of exertion. If choosing to drink sports drinks, experts recommend consuming some with some salt or sodium inside them to prevent Hyponatremia. Symptoms of the condition include vomiting, headache, fatigue, and convulsions. If the runner experiences any of these during the race, experts advise to seek immediate medical attention.



Other tips included not only running to improve cardiovascular function and endurance, but working to increase glute, core, and hip strength to prevent knee injury, and increasing flexibility to ease hip pain associated with long runs. Shoe selection can involve a foot-posture assessment to ensure proper footwear for the race, and before training even begins runners should be cleared by a physician for the race.



Training the whole body will make accomplishing a marathon a rewarding personal and physical experience. Make sure to start a few months in advance to ensure the best physical performance on the path to victory.



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