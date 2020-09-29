New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Research Report 2020 (Covers COVID-19 Impact Analysis)



Reports and Data offers an updated and up-to-the-minute study on the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market and contains estimations of market size, revenue, production and consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price analysis, and other key elements. The report also offers a comprehensive study about the current and emerging trends observed in the market, along with an emphasis on the key driving and restraining factors. The report further sheds light on the micro and macro-economic aspects that are anticipated to shape the demand of the Whole Exome Sequencing industry. Moreover, it also covers the competitive landscape, including the profiles and business overview of the key companies and SWOT analysis.



The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach USD 525.74 million by 2027 from USD 219.89 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period.



The report is furnished with the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is rearranging every aspect of the market from the global economic scenario to product demands and supply chains. The report assesses the hardest-hit sectors of the industry to offer a better understanding of the changes in the Whole Exome Sequencing market. The report is updated with the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market.



The report focuses on the Whole Exome Sequencing market volume at a global and regional level, along with a special focus on the company level. The report represents an overall Whole Exome Sequencing market size through a thorough analysis of the historical data and future prospects.



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Whole Exome Sequencing industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.



The competitive landscape of the Whole Exome Sequencing market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Whole Exome Sequencing market.



Major Manufacturers Profiled in the Report:



BGI, Ambry Genetics, Eurofins Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., and GENEWIZ, Inc



Market Segmentation based on Key Geographical Regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Systems

Hiseq Series

Hiseq 2500

Hiseq 1500

Miseq

ION Torrent Platforms

ION PGM

ION Proton

Kits

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits

Library Preparation Kits

Target Enrichment Kits

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders

Monogenic Types of Diabetes

Others



Common Diseases and Complex Disorders



Movement Disorders

HIV

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Research Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others



Summary of the report:



The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Whole Exome Sequencing market including recent and emerging trends of the industry.

A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight into the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.

Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to readers.

Thorough profiling of the leading players in the industry and their expansion strategies.



Thank you for reading our report. For further information, please connect with us to know more about the customization feature. Our team will work towards providing you a report well suited to your requirements.



