The Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market size is estimated to reach USD 525.74 million by 2027 from USD 219.89 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period.
The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Whole Exome Sequencing industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Whole Exome Sequencing market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.
The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Whole Exome Sequencing market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.
Furthermore, the report offers in-depth scrutiny of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis have also been included in the report. Strategic recommendations for the new and established market players are intended to assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the Whole Exome Sequencing market.
Key players in the global Whole Exome Sequencing market:
BGI
Ambry Genetics
Eurofins Genomics Inc.
Life Technologies
Illumina Inc.
GENEWIZ Inc.
Market segment based on Type:
Systems
Hiseq Series
Hiseq 2500
Hiseq 1500
Miseq
ION Torrent Platforms
ION PGM
ION Proton
Kits
DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, and Size Selection Kits
Library Preparation Kits
Target Enrichment Kits
Market segment based on Application:
Diagnostics
Cancer Diagnostics
Monogenic (Mendelian) Disorders
Monogenic Types of Diabetes
Others
Common Diseases and Complex Disorders
Movement Disorders
HIV
Drug Discovery and Development
Personalized Medicine
Agriculture & Animal Research
Others
Regional Landscape:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
