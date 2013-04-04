Whole Family Healthcare Announces Their Cancer Support Program for Clients Dealing with the Life Threatening Disease

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Whole Family Healthcare , of Orlando is announcing their new cancer support program for patients who are dealing with every aspect of the deadly disease. The owners of this all natural facility have researched every aspect of cancer treatment and developed a nutritionally-based support program that focuses on the ways patients can use what they eat and the natural remedies available to them to fight cancer.



The Whole Family Healthcare cancer support program takes a holistic approach that focusing on boosting the immune system, optimizing the body’s nutritional status and detoxifying the body. A major part of this holistic approach is to educate patients on the under-utilized treatments available to them. Many times these treatments are even more powerful than many of the most common medical procedures. The beauty of these programs is that they are effective for patients whether they are trying to prevent cancer, prevent a recurrence of cancer or dealing with a current occurrence of cancer.



The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare believe that the human body has amazing healing potential when placed in the appropriate environment and they provide clients with the best treatments from a variety of medical conditions. They are conveniently located at 1201 Louisiana Avenue in Winter Park and are available Monday through Friday at various hours during the day. Store location and hours can be found on the website.



About The Whole Family Healthcare

The Whole Family Healthcare cancer treatment program therapies are based on comprehensive research that shows significant improvements in survival rates and quality of life as well as prevention of spreading of the cancer, recurrences of the disease and damage to the organs during treatment. The cancer support program is directed by Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, M.D., an integrative physician with over 10 years of special expertise and training in the area of holistic support therapies for cancer patients.



To learn more about the Whole Family Healthcare services visit their website at http://wholefamilyhealthcare.com/ or call 407.644.2990 to speak with a trained professional.



