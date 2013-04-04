Whole Family Healthcare Now Offering Infertility Program for Clients Struggling with the Difficult Issue of Starting a Family

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Whole Family Healthcare , and Orlando clinic that provides comprehensive natural and integrative medical services is now offering full infertility services to both men and women who are having difficulty starting a family. Infertility is one of the most stressful situations a couple can face and this condition puts great strain on a relationship. The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare have put together an effective program that addresses this difficult yet important issue.



The fertility clinic , WFH, is an all-natural treatment that includes a multidisciplinary approach that is backed by expert research as well as years of clinical experience. What makes the infertility program at Whole Family different from those offered at other treatment centers is the fact that they focus on both men and women as the cause of infertility can come from either partner.



For women, the treatment addresses the many causes of infertility including stress, hormonal imbalances, nutritional deficiencies and structural changes in the body itself. For men, the treatments focus on reversing male infertility by focusing on nutritional supplementation, detoxification and treatments that include acupuncture and comprehensive chiropractic care. The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare take an approach that addresses both men and women and that helps each partner feel a part of the process and helps to address some of the psychological issues that might arise when couples are dealing with infertility.



The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare believe that the human body has amazing healing potential when placed in the appropriate environment and they provide clients with the best treatments from a variety of medical disciplines. They are conveniently located at 1201 Louisiana Avenue in Winter Park and are available Monday through Friday at various hours during the day. Store location and hours can be found on the website.



To learn more about the Whole Family Healthcare services visit their website at http://wholefamilyhealthcare.com/ or call 407.644.2990 to speak with a trained professional.



Whole Family Healthcare

Owner: Steven D Antonio

Address:

1201 Louisiana Ave. Suite E

Winter Park, FL 32789

Phone: 407-644-2990