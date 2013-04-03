Whole Family Healthcare of Orlando Announces Acupuncture Treatments for Clients at Its Winter Park Location

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Whole Family Healthcare of Orlando recently announced a comprehensive list of acupuncture treatment for clients in the Orlando area who want to partake in this ancient remedy that has been show to alleviate pain and the stresses of daily life. The owners of Whole Family Healthcare provide many services based on natural and integrative medicine and acupuncture fits perfectly with their philosophy of offering the best natural treatments available.



For patients who seek out acupuncture treatments at Whole Family Healthcare their experience begins with an initial consultation. The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare put a great deal of emphasis on the client relationship and spend a great deal of time explaining the various procedures and helping patients feel comfortable about the treatments they are about to receive. The initial acupuncture consultation includes an examination of the body and tongue so that the professional can determine which organs of the body need the most attention.



The needles used during the procedure are of the highest quality and are very thin, solid and pain free. The practitioner inserts needles into the patient’s body quickly and into the muscle so insertion is painless. The number of treatments a patient needs is dependent on a variety of factors that will be determined during the initial consultation and throughout the treatments. The Whole Family Healthcare website features a complete description of the acupuncture services and all that the patient has to do to prepare for these treatments.



The professionals at Whole Family Healthcare believe that the human body has amazing healing potential when placed in the appropriate environment and they provide clients with the best treatments from a variety of medical disciplines. They are conveniently located at 1201 Louisiana Avenue in Winter Park and are available Monday through Friday at various hours during the day. Store location and hours can be found on the website.



To learn more about the Whole Family Healthcare services visit their website at http://wholefamilyhealthcare.com/ or call 407.644.2990 to speak with a trained professional.



Whole Family Healthcare

Owner: Steven D Antonio

Address:

1201 Louisiana Ave. Suite E

Winter Park, FL 32789

Phone: 407-644-2990