Whole Fruits for Whole Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- A recent study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health linked consumption of whole fruits with a significantly reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes.



The researchers examined a collection of data gathered between 1984 and 2008 involving over 100,000 patients. Looking at overall fruit consumption, as well as consumption of single fruits, the study found that those who ate two or more servings each week of certain whole fruits – blueberries, grapes and apples in particular – reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 23 percent. In comparison, those who consumed less than one serving per month, or consumed one or more servings of fruit juice increased their risk by 21percent.



While previous studies observing the effects of fruit consumption in relation to diabetes prevention or development have been mixed, the Harvard study provided reliable evidence that consuming certain fruits on a regular basis may be beneficial in attempting to reduce the risk.



Numerous studies have linked diet rich in fruits and vegetables to improved health and reduction in particular diseases. Type 2 diabetes accounts for approximately 90-95 percent of all cases and is typically with obesity and older age. Many studies indicate the disease is completely preventable with the right diet and recommended weekly physical activity.



In addition to preventing type 2 diabetes, research also showed that consumption of whole fruits and berries also lowered heart attack risk, and risk of certain cancers. Fruits recommended in the study included peaches, pears, cantaloupe, strawberries and bananas; all easy and tasty things to incorporate into any diet.



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