Whole Health Clinic’s Collective Healing Disciplines Improve Physical Health Outcomes

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- For Dr. Peri Dwyer, owner of Whole Health Clinic Tallahassee Florida, an integrated approach to healing arts is the key to better health outcomes. Her Clinic stands as a testament to that perspective with a host of chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy specialists working collectively to heal internal body structures through drug-free therapies.



While allopathic medicine treats physical ailments with strong drug therapies, chiropractic, massage, acupuncture and holistic healing professions work with the body’s own healing systems. This important distinction allows Whole Health Clinic to work cooperatively between its practitioners and allopathic medicine so that patients have access to the best of all worlds. “By embracing a wide spectrum of natural healing arts and remedies, Whole Health Clinic provides optimum hands-on treatment of painful conditions with spinal manipulation and physical treatments that advance healing of the whole body without drugs,” said Dr. Dwyer, D.C, DICCP.



The Clinic’s services include adjustments and manipulations, therapeutic massage, custom foot orthotics, X-ray, ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation, and acupuncture. among others. A variety of online videos educate patients on each of their available healthcare disciplines as well as their techniques and benefits. Additionally, a series of exercise videos help patients maintain health, strength and flexibility as well as a pain-free body.



According to Dr. Dwyer, all of the disciplines at the Tallahassee Clinic are interrelated in ways that overlap and reinforce positive healing and therapeutic outcomes. Acupuncture can have profound pain relief and range-of-motion effect on the spine, joints, muscles and internal organs. Massage therapy provides deep muscle techniques like neuromuscular and trigger point therapy, active/assisted stretching, and myofascial release to create long term structural changes and pain relief.



Electrical muscle stimulation gives immediate pain relief and reduces excess fluid and swelling as it enhances nutrient flow into the cells and faster expulsion of waste from the cells. This cumulatively increases the speed of healing by about 20 percent. The clinic’s hydrotherapy bed allows muscle relaxation and softens the ligaments and fascia of the spine. Ultrasound therapy provides deep massaging effect in areas too deep to be massaged by hand without pain and bruising. “All of these therapies prepare the body for effective chiropractic techniques in addition to their individual highly therapeutic effects on a variety of body injuries and ailments,” explained Dr. Dwyer. For more information please visit http://www.wholehealthchiropractic.com



About Whole Health Clinic

Whole Health Clinic is an integrated healing arts practice with a chiropractic doctor, acupuncture physicians, and massage therapists. Their state-of-the-art Tallahassee facility provides services including adjustments and manipulations, therapeutic massage, custom foot orthotics, X-ray, ultrasound, electrical muscle stimulation and acupuncture. The clinic works with patients suffering from a variety of injuries and ailments.