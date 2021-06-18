Whole Life Insurance – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Allianz, AXA, Aegon

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Whole Life Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Whole Life Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan), American Intl. Group (United States), Aviva (United Kingdom), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), State Farm Insurance (United States), Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Munich Re Group (Germany), Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland), Prudential (United States), Asahi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan), Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan), Aegon (Netherlands), MetLife (United States), Swiss Reinsurance (Switzerland), CNP Assurances ( France), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Japan), Standard Life Assurance (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Whole life insurance guarantees the death benefit payments to the beneficiaries in exchange for regular due payments. Also, the policy includes a savings part (referred to as Cash Value) along with a death benefit. In the savings component, interests can be accumulated depending upon a tax-deferred basis. Therefore the cash value is always growing depending upon the interest rates. In order to build the cash value, the policyholders can remit the payments more than scheduled premium payments. Moreover, the dividends got from the insurance company can also be reinvested into the cash value in order to earn more profit or money value. The global whole life insurance market was estimated to be around USD 153,916 million in 2019, according to the AMA study.



Market Trends:

- The Rising Popularity of Online Distribution Channel



Market Drivers:

- The Rising Incidences of Natural Disasters such as Flood, Tornado, & Earthquake

- Upusurging Adoption of Personal Lines Insurance to Secure Financial Losses



Market Opportunities:

- Proliferation Due to Long Term Value Creation And Productivity Improvements Leads to Grow the Market.

- Increase Lifestyles and Health Concerns



The Global Whole Life Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-participating Whole Life, Participating Whole Life), End Users (Personal/Family, Business), Sales Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels)



Global Whole Life Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



