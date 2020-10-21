Whole Life Insurance Market Global Outlook 2020: Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Whole Life Insurance Global Market Report 2020-2030



The global whole life insurance market was valued at about $2600 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3526.8 billion at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2022.



Top Key Players in the Global Whole Life Insurance Market: are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn



Whole life insurance companies are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and automation technologies for faster claims processing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of human intelligence processes used by machines, commonly computer systems, to process and automate large amounts of data. Whole life insurance companies process large number of claims, customer queries and large amounts of diverse data that are being simplified using automation technologies. Artifical intelligence is being used by insurance companies to provide coverage personalization, and faster and customized claim settlement. For instance, major insurance companies such as AXA and Generali have invested in artificial intelligence and automation technologies to simplify business operations and enhance customer experience.



In 2018, Phonix Group acquired the entire life assurance buisnees of Standard Life Aberdeen for $3.2 billion. The deal is expected to strengthen long term partnership between the two companies and expand business.



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Whole Life Insurance Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



