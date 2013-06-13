Whole Man Ministries of NC Hopes to Build Home4Heroes for Homeless Veterans

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- North Carolina-based non-profit organization, Whole Man Ministries of NC, plans to rehabilitate several duplex buildings marked for demolition and turn them into homes for veterans. Their cry, “Help put our heroes in our homes” echoes as they launch an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds for these homes.



Whole Man Ministries of NC believes in contributing to the holistic development of people in the community. The organization focuses in incorporating various ministries and programs to meet the needs of the community in terms of personal development and for these people to regain their dignity and livelihood.



The organization has created a variety of charitable activities within North Carolina. This includes the construction of a small Church, a Jail and Prison Mentoring Program, a Homeless Assistance Program, Adult Continuing Education Program, a Food Pantry Program and Clothes Closet Program. Whole Man Ministries of NC has also served as a physical agent for Bridging the Gap Community Center to provide internet access to the public, computer training, and English and Spanish Classes.



Whole Man Ministries recognizes the plight of our war veterans. “All gave some and some gave all.” Their times in selfless battle have passed and now they have silently slipped through the cracks of society—homeless, jobless, penniless and alone. In order to help these veterans, the organization has planned to help them by providing shelter and protection for these “unsung heroes.”



Whole Man Ministries of NC have acquired several buildings for the veteran’s housing program, Homes4Heroes. However, the buildings need extensive work. Massive repairs need to be done on heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, as well as in plumbing, electrical wiring, roofing, flooring, windows, doors, paintings, furnishings, and many more. These properties need to be extensively repaired and restored to be adequately habitable for our veterans.



The organization plans to have the buildings opened by September 11th, 2013, and they need your contributions to make this achievable. It needs $50,000 worth of contributions to go to these repairs.



You can visit Whole Man Ministries’ Indiegogo campaign page or follow them on Facebook and Twitter. You can also visit their website to get updates about the organization and their projects.



Contact:

Whole Man Ministries

3916 Old Lexington Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27127

pastorwashington@wholemanministries.com