Definition:

Whole milk powder is the resultant residual left after the removal of water from pasteurized milk. Whole milk powder generally serves the purpose of longer shelf life, and no need for refrigeration, along with being economical to transport.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Whole Milk Powder Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Lactose Intolerant Individuals are Driving the Demand for Lactose-Free and Organic Whole Milk Powder



Market Drivers:

Longer Shelf Life and Ease Of Storage & Transportation

Population Growth in Asia and South America

Usage of Whole Milk Powder in Other Gourmet Dairy Related Products Like Milk Shakes, Yoghurts, Etc.

Increased Popularity of E-Commerce Websites



Challenges:

Prevention of Contamination of Product

The spread of False Rumours Regarding Whole Milk Powder



Opportunities:

Steady Growth of Fortified Whole Milk Powder Full of Vitamins and Calcium will be a Segment to Look Out for as People Grow Health Conscious



The Global Whole Milk Powder Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Regular Whole Milk Formula, Instant Whole Milk Formula, Others), Application (Dairy, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Ice Cream & Desserts, Others (Supplements, Whiteners)), Fat Content (26%-30% Fat, 30%-42 Fat, Others), Sales Channel (Offline (Specialty Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets or Super Markets, Convenience Store), Online (Ecommerce, Manufacturers Portal)), Source (Cows, Buffalos, Goats, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



