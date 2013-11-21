wholehealthsupply.com Juicers - Simply for the Health Conscious

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- People who are conscious about their health are also quite conscious about the products they use. Nothing but the very best in terms of quality works for them, especially when it comes to the food and drinks they consume. Keeping this in mind, www.wholehealthsupply.com has started catering to health conscious individuals by offering the best juicers in the market.



Juicers are a vital kitchen appliance for people who have a healthy approach to their diets. In fact, just like people need a coffee machine first thing in the morning to get their daily caffeine fix, healthier people need their juicers to churn out fresh fruit and vegetable juices and start their day on a bright note. www.wholehealthsupply.com stocks a large variety of juicers such as citrus, centrifugal, masticating, twin gear, wheatgrass, commercial and masticating.



The company promotes healthy living and one can find juicers belonging to the top brands across the globe here. Omega, Breville, Tribest, Champion, Samson, Hurom, Super Angel, WellesPress, Miracle, Green Star are some of the many brands of juicers featured on the website. Whole Health Supply LLC aims to make shopping for a juicer a wholesome experience and not just a pick-and-go exercise which is why it has not only listed the price and feature details about every juicer they sell, but also highlighted the pros and cons of buying them as well as how to go about choosing the right juicer that suits specific requirements.



Wholehealthsupply.com stores manual and electric juicers as well as household and commercial juicers used in restaurants to produce juice in huge quantities. Besides juicers, they sell blenders, dehydrators and water filtration tools. The company’s mission is to spread awareness about various health promoting kitchen appliances in the best possible manner and to protect customers’ interests, it has a 30 day money back policy wherein if the customer is not satisfied with the product bought, they can have their money refunded within 30 days of buying it.



Whole Health Supply LLC realizes that customers generally look out for products that will offer them quality at the lowest rates and hence their items have been affordably priced. Shipping is paid for by the company on certain items and there is no sales tax applied whatsoever. Shopping for juicers just became an easier, more affordable and informative experience with Whole Health Supply LLC



About Whole Health Supply LLC

Whole Health Supply LLC is a family owned and operated business with an aim to bring forth health appliances of the highest quality to every household. They stock a variety of juicers, blenders, dehydrators and water filtration products that are apt for vegans, vegetarians and the health conscious.



Media Contact:

Name: Whole Health Supply LLC

Phone: 919-946-0724

Website: http://www.wholehealthsupply.com