WholeHealthySupply.com- the Best Online Source for Pasta Makers and Tomato Strainers

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- WholeHealthySupply.com is a dedicated ecommerce website that is involved in making available high quality home appliances combined with great service. With the wide-range of pasta makers and tomato strainers, WholeHealthySupply.com endeavors to promote a healthy living at the same time helps people to cook delicious homemade food. To eat healthy food it is important to make sure the ingredients used are organic, natural and of high quality. That is the main reason the electric pasta maker has gained immense popularity in the past few years because of the fresh, nutritious pasta it can make. At the same time, with electric tomato strainer one can use garden-fresh tomatoes to make a thick healthy puree that can be used for different purposes.



The main advantages of pasta makers available on WholeHealthySupply.com are as follows:-



-Helps one make fresh pasta at home

-Quickly makes spaghetti, fettuccini and flat sheet noodles

-Easy to use and easy to clean with the cleaning brush

-Can be adjusted to make thin or thick pasta sheets



The main advantages of tomato strainers available on WholeHealthySupply.com are as follows:-



-Squeezes out tomato puree or sauce instantly

-Quickly separates the skin and seeds from the sauce

-Helps saves time when canning and preserving

-Can also be used to make juices and jams

-Works on powerful 200 watt motor



The pasta makers and the tomato strainers are both extremely durable especially because of the best quality materials used in the making. Since they come from the best brands, one can be assured about their quality and make. The pasta maker and tomato strainer are listed on the website from top-of-the-line brands such as Weston, Victorio, Roma, Lello, and many more.



The Victoria food strainer deserves a special mention, as it is exceptionally versatile. It can strain out fruit or vegetable puree without even having to peel them off. It easily separates the skins, stems and seeds, along with an extended waste funnel. Most of the products available on WholeHealthySupply.com are under warranty, so is the pasta makers and tomato strainers.



About WholeHealthySupply.com

WholeHealthySupply.com is a family-owned business that believes in healthy living that starts from a healthy diet. They strive to provide home appliances that can make extremely healthy food items to serves vegans and health conscious people. Their priority is to provide great services to their customers.



Media Contact:-

Name: Sara Manning / Marketing Coordinator

Company Name: Whole Health Supply LLC

Email: support@wholehealthsupply.com

Phone Number: 919-946-0724

Address: 200 Caraway Lane, Cary NC 27519

www.wholehealthsupply.com