Wholesale Clothing Supplier Eles Clothing Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary by Adding New Styles

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Eles Clothing is celebrating its 25 year anniversary by expanding its wholesale clothing offerings with new styles and selections for its buyers.



As a distributor of discount wholesale clothing for women, men and children, Eles Clothing sells UK outlet fashion clothing brands, job lots and stocklots at low wholesale prices. With an emphasis on wholesale clothing for women, they are clothing wholesalers who supply brands like cut label River Island, cut label Jane Norman, cut label New Look, cut label Wallis, and many more.



Eles guarantees a good profit for their buyers by keeping their promise to always be the cheapest supplier. Their name brand clothing comes from high street chain stores and is considered ex-chain store clothing. Ex-chain store means that the clothing was originally made for a major UK high street chain store who cancelled the order. The most common cause for cancellations is late delivery. Eles then offers them to wholesale customers at a substantially lower price than the original manufacturer's price to the store group who ordered them in the first place.



Eles has built a reputation over the past 25 years for their excellent customer service and quality wholesale offerings. Customers like Nicky of Posh Birds, LTD, speak highly of their experience working with the company, “I started my business selling ex-high street labels on the internet. Eles clothing has always been a good and honest reputable supplier. The quality of the clothing is fabulous. I opened my first retail clothing shop in September 2010 and Eles has continued with their excellent service and friendly staff.”



Eles offers a wide range of fashionable clothes including a number of wholesale dress choices that are on trend in style and colour and come in a variety of sizes. Eles also offers wholesale plus sizes, men and children styles that are updated daily. In addition, they offer starter eBay kits. Eles caters to small retailers, eBay sellers, and bulk buyers.



