Wholesale Direct Is a Popular and Reliable Takeaway Food Packaging Supplier

Kemps Creek, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2020 -- Wholesale Direct is all about making food-service, packaging and washroom product purchase convenient and rewarding. The company's client mix includes restaurants, cafes, clubs and pubs, bistros, coffee bean distributors, hotels, takeaway shops, fast-food outlets, cleaning contractors, education providers, car wash businesses, homes, catering companies, offices, etc. The company owes its success to its philosophy of providing high-quality products and wholesale prices direct to restaurants. There was a time when only big restaurants, hotels and those with bulk orders could avail competitive prices. However, Wholesale Direct changed the game, for it started providing competitively priced products to even small and medium-sized hotels and franchises.



Answering a query related to Wholesale Direct, the company spokesperson stated, "The former name of Wholesale Direct was Docket Books 'R Us, and the business was all about supplying restaurant docket books to restaurants and cafes in the local area. Later when the business was taken over, the product range saw a dramatic expansion. We at Wholesale Direct today have over 300 product lines and are offering convenient and satisfying purchase experiences to our esteemed customers through our online store."



Wholesale Direct supplies a wide range of quality products at wholesale prices. The products offered include paper coffee cups, portion cups, plastic cups, paper tablecloths, plastic containers, garbage bags, napkins, restaurant docket books, drinking straws, toilet paper, plastic cutlery and register rolls. All products belong to well-recognized brands in the industry, including, but not restricted to, Merino napkins, Solo cups, and more. In addition to this, Wholesale Direct checks every order and product for quality before shipping. Therefore, all those counting on this distinguished food packaging, service and washroom product supplier can be happy and content knowing that everything is processed to meet the highest quality standard.



While shedding light on the food packaging products on offer, the spokesperson added, "All the food packaging products that we offer are food-grade, which means they are safe to use for packaging food. Our supplier manufacturing facilities are registered and certified by relevant local authorities and they comply with the highest food safety standards. They use the latest standards in design and engineering to ensure that the products are durable and won't crack or puncture when used appropriately. This indicates that our buyers can use our food packaging and service products to ensure secure storage, transportation and service of a wide variety of food and beverages."



Wholesale Direct can be the best choice for those on a lookout for the leading take away food packaging suppliers. With products, such as reusable coffee takeaway cups, in varied size and designs, Wholesale Direct successfully serves diverse customer requirements.



Wholesale Direct specializes in rolling out a wide assortment of quality foodservice, packaging and washroom products at wholesale prices.



