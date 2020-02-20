Wholesale Direct Offering a Wide Range of Takeaway Coffee Cups at Affordable Prices

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Based in Sydney, Australia, Wholesale Direct was formerly known as Docket Books 'R Us, which used to supply docket books to cafes and restaurants in the local area. Later, the company was taken over by Wholesale Direct after which its product range and customer base expanded. At present, the company incorporates more than 316 products. Though the company moved to the next level after the takeover, yet the ingredients for its success remained the same: a loyal customer base, wholesale prices, fast and efficient service, and vast product knowledge.



Spokesperson of Wholesale Direct in a press conference said, "Our products are reliable, available in a wide range and we make the purchasing experience convenient. Our products are sold to a wide range of businesses, including cafes, hotels, takeaway shops, clubs, pubs, bistros, coffee bean distributors, cleaning contractors, fast food outlets, education providers, catering companies, car wash businesses, offices and personal or home use. We have customers in regional NSW, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth, Darwin and Hobart."



By shopping at Wholesale Direct, customers can avail numerous benefits. The biggest benefit is that the supplier provides wholesale prices direct to restaurants. Also, customers can shop as much as they like for a flat shipping rate of $9.99. Moreover, Wholesale Direct carries some best-known brands in the food service and packaging industry, including US-made Solo clear plastic cups and merino napkins. These brands are available at competitive prices. Another benefit is the fast and convenient stock replenishment with the 'Fast Shop' function, which enables users to view past orders and add them to cart in a few clicks.



The spokesperson further said, "At wholesale Direct, we accept Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, American Express, Diners Club, Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and cheque. Orders are processed immediately after payment is received. If customers are located in the capital city metro area, their goods are delivered two to three days later. Moreover, Wholesale Direct uses SSL software to ensure that payment information, including card details provided online, is secure. This ensures that customers shop safely."



For those who are looking for the best restaurant supplies in Sydney, Wholesale Direct can be an ideal place. The company has a wide range of paper takeaway cups to suit all budgets and tastes. Besides, Wholesale Direct can be a suitable place to buy takeaway coffee cups. The supplier has single-wall cups, which are ideal for the price-savvy consumer. Apart from this, the company has ripple wave cups, which have a heat barrier to keep hands cool. Moreover, the disposable coffee cups are available with lids for drinking on the go.



About Wholesale Direct

Established in the year 2000, Wholesale Direct is one of the leading online suppliers of disposable packaging products, such as toilet paper, plastic containers, garbage bags, carry bags, register rolls, dispensers, castaway, gloves, plastic cutlery, bio napkins, paper straws, paper tablecloths, restaurant docket books, cup trays, register rolls, facial tissues, hand towels, wipes and cloths, and cleaning chemicals. Apart from this, one can also purchase disposable coffee cups with lids from the company. Wholesale Direct aims at building a cordial relationship with customers by providing the best disposable packaging products at wholesale prices.