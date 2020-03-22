Wholesale Direct Offers Quality Backed Restaurant Supplies at Wholesale Prices

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2020 -- Wholesale Direct is reputed for offering quality backed products (restaurant supplies) at wholesale prices. Rolling out a wide assortment of products, the company successfully fulfils diverse food packaging, service and washroom product requirements of restaurants, hotels, cafes, cleaning contractors, catering companies, education providers, takeaway shops, fast food outlets, coffee bean distributors, bistros, etc. No matter how big or small a restaurant or a hotel chain is, it can count on Wholesale Direct for availing wholesale product prices. This is something in sheer contrast to the olden times when only big restaurants and hotel chains could avail wholesale prices.



While providing insight into Wholesale Direct, the company spokesperson stated, "Wholesale Direct was formed over 20 years ago but it was formerly known as Docket Books 'R Us. The business was all about supplying restaurant docket books to restaurants and cafes in the local area until Wholesale Direct took over. Soon after the takeover, our product range saw a dramatic expansion and our customer base grew. We started serving our clients in Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Darwin, Perth and Hobart. Working with utmost dedication while maintaining transparency at all times, we have earned a formidable reputation for providing food grade and high-quality foodservice, packaging and washroom products Australia wide."



Some of the products available in Wholesale Direct's inventory include paper coffee cups, plastic containers, portion cups, paper tablecloths, garbage bags, plastic cups, restaurant docket books, plastic cutlery, drinking straws, register rolls and toilet paper. The products range is already vast but the company continues adding more items to meet the needs of customer comprehensively. Every product tells tales of quality, durability and functionality, as it belongs to recognized brands, including Merino napkins and Solo cups. To no surprise, many consider Wholesale Direct as a reliable resource to get restaurant supplies in Sydney.



The spokesperson added, "Offering incredible purchase experiences to customers is our priority. We are selling products online 24/7 through our well-designed web portal and this is a testimony to the same. Buyers can access our product inventory anytime, anywhere and can quickly place orders every time. The Fast Shop option enables them to make the ordering process even quicker, as they can save their details and view their past order summary for help online."



Wholesale Direct has emerged as a sought-after online platform for those who want to buy Chinese takeaway containers online. The takeaway container collection available online is tough and microwave safe and comes with secure plastic lids that prevent spillages. Therefore, these containers are perfect for takeaway orders and storing food. As they are made with food-grade material, they safely store food without spoiling it.



About Wholesale Direct

Wholesale Direct specializes in offering a wide assortment of food packaging, serving and washroom products online. The online store can be the best choice for those who want to buy takeaway coffee cups online at wholesale prices and wish to receive them anywhere in Australia.