Wholesale Fashion Stream Announces New Summer Fashions

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Wholesale Fashion Stream offers customers the latest in women’s fashion at wholesale prices. Recently, Wholesale Fashion Stream announced its new summer releases including clothing, handbags, and jewelry, all at wholesale prices.



Wholesale Fashion Stream’s line of wholesale clothing offers something for every closet. From flowy tops in chevron print to pencil skirts in vibrant colors and patterns, both professional and relaxed items are represented. Wholesale Fashion Stream has recently released their new summer fashions. The summer clothing line ranges widely, including laced backed camis, sundresses in vibrant colors and prints, shorts, and even swimwear. Wholesale Fashion Route’s wide range of options, coupled with their wholesale prices, ensures there is something for everyone.



Wholesale Fashion Stream also offers a wide ranges of accessories, including handbags, sunglasses, and jewelry. All accessory items, like clothing items, are sold at wholesale prices. Wholesale Fashion Stream’s large line of wholesale jewelry offers large statement pieces, like a large beaded bib necklace, as well as more conservative options, like a pair of faux pearl post earrings. You can browse and order these and other stunning pieces of jewelry at http://wholesalefashionstream.com/jewelries-c-1098.html?osCsid=c152129b6c7f804e866ec01e7a7ffc0e



Another popular accessory offered by Wholesale Fashion Stream is the handbag. Wholesale Fashion Stream’s large line of handbags ranges from small clutches for an evening out, to large TOTE bags for daily use. The handbag line also ranges in a wide variety of colors and styles, including bright and vibrant greens and reds, as well as more conservative leather and black. Browse Wholesale Fashion Stream’s large range of wholesale handbags at http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com/trendy-bags-handbags-c-1102_1103.html



About Wholesale Fashion Stream

Wholesale Fashion Stream is one of the top wholesaler for manufactured/imported women's fashion since the early 1990's. Offering two showrooms and warehouses located in the famous Fashion District of Los Angeles, as well as an online store, Wholesale Fashion Stream sells top quality merchandise at matchless wholesale prices.



James Chang

Wholesale Fashion Stream

1103 Saint Julian Street

Los Angeles, California 90015

1-800-416-8183

Wholesalefashionstream@gmail.com

http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com