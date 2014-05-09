Wholesale Fashion Stream Introduces Accessories for Summer

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Wholesale Fashion Stream offers customers the latest in women’s fashion at wholesale prices. Recently, Wholesale Fashion Stream introduced its new summer releases including many accessory options, such as handbags and jewelry, all at wholesale prices.



Wholesale Fashion Stream offers a wide ranges of accessories, including handbags, sunglasses, and jewelry. All accessory items, like clothing items, are sold at wholesale prices. With summer approaching, Wholesale Fashion Stream has released their summer accessories. This line of accessories features items such as sunglasses, jewelry, and bags.



When spending a day in the sun, it is important to protect one’s eyes. It is also important to look stylish while doing so. Wholesale Fashion Stream’s line of wholesale sunglasses includes many styles such as sleek metal frames or large plastic frames with rhinestones. Wholesale Fashion Stream also offers bathing suits and cover-ups, perfect for completing a beach look. Browse Wholesale Fashions Stream’s many options at http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com/jewelries-c-1098.html?osCsid=c152129b6c7f804e866ec01e7a7ffc0e



Wholesale Fashion Stream also offers jewelry pieces for summer, including anklets and body jewelry. Just because one is spending the day at the beach doesn’t mean they cannot accessorize. A fun anklet can add a touch of sparkle to even the simplest beach outfit. You can browse anklets and other stunning pieces of jewelry at http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com/jewelries-c-1098.html?osCsid=c152129b6c7f804e866ec01e7a7ffc0e



Another popular accessory offered by Wholesale Fashion Stream is the handbag. Wholesale Fashion Stream’s large line of handbags ranges from small clutches to large TOTE bags. These larger bags can come in handy during the summer, for day trips to the beach or to simply carry summer accessories, like sunglasses. Browse Wholesale Fashion Stream’s large range of wholesale handbags at http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com/trendy-bags-handbags-c-1102_1103.html



About Wholesale Fashion Stream

Wholesale Fashion Stream is one of the top wholesaler for manufactured/imported women's fashion since the early 1990's. Offering two showrooms and warehouses located in the famous Fashion District of Los Angeles, as well as an online store, Wholesale Fashion Stream sells top quality merchandise at matchless wholesale prices.



James Chang

Wholesale Fashion Stream

1103 Saint Julian Street

Los Angeles, California 90015

1-800-416-8183

Wholesalefashionstream@gmail.com

http://www.wholesalefashionstream.com