Wholesale Gift Products Company Giftmood.com Adds Easter-Themed Items to Its Vast Inventory

Monterey Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Giftmood, a company that offers a huge variety of wholesale gift products, bulk home décor items, collectibles and more, has just added Easter-themed items to its already-wide selection of merchandise.



Easter is just around the corner, and across the country retailers, home-based business owners, flea markets and people in charge of fundraisers for schools and churches are looking for high-quality and attractive Easter-themed items. The products, which can be seen on the newly launched completely redesigned website feature everything from whimsical glass bunny rabbits and “Snuggle Bunny” tealight holders to products with a more religious theme, like the “Renaissance Crucifix” and “Sandcast Jesus and Cross” figurine.



As a bonus, Giftmood.com is also offering free shipping on all wholesale products orders over $700. The company’s website, http://www.giftmood.com, has all the details on this new promotion.



“Have you been looking for a reputable wholesale gift products supplier for your business? Do you need large volume gift items for your business or fundraising event?” an article on the Giftmood.com website asked.



“Look no further, Giftmood.com is your online wholesale gifts warehouse to buy quality wholesale products at 100% wholesale prices, with no minimum order, and no monthly membership fee.”



Anyone who is interested in learning more about Giftmood.com and its wide selection of wholesale gifts is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time. There, they can browse through the enormous selection of over 2,000 wholesale home decors and other gift items. In addition to Easter-themed products, Giftmood carries wholesale children’s gifts, clocks, photo frames, patriotic gifts, and pet accessories. A list of categories on the left hand side of the home page makes it easy for customers to find the exact type of wholesale gift item they are looking for.



People who have questions about the company can click on the “FAQ/Help” tab; this will take them to a page filled with in-depth information and how shopping through Giftmood.com can save customers up to 53% or more.



About Giftmood.com

Giftmood.com is a U.S. based company with its shipping warehouse located in California. Giftmood.com provides wholesale gifts, garden decor, home decor items, candles, oil warmers, collectibles, and many more to all retail stores, flea markets, fundraisers, individual resellers, home-based businesses and more. Started in 2006, Giftmood.com has rapidly become one of the major trusted wholesale gifts distributor in the nation, and continues to grow every day. From small home based businesses, to bigger size retail stores, regardless of whether customers buy more or buy less, the company provides the flexibility and huge selections of quality wholesale products to fulfill the business’ needs. For more information, please visit http://www.giftmood.com.



333 W Garvey Ave, Ste. B-369

Monterey Park, CA 91754