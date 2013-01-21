Wholesale Gift Products Company Giftmood.com Launches Completely Redesigned Website

Monterey Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Giftmood.com, a company that stocks a huge variety of wholesale gifts and other products, has just launched its completely rebuilt website. The new site features a whole new look, more user-friendly navigation, and several helpful features that will allow the wholesale gift products company to offer its customers even better service. These include a Live Help option and an in-depth frequently asked questions section, which will answer many of the common inquiries customers have about the company and its services and products.



Since 2006, Giftmood.com has strived to offer its customers the best selection of high quality wholesale products from a huge variety of categories including bulk home decor, wholesale garden decor, apparel, jewelry, children’s gifts, and much more. During that time, the company has earned a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding selection and commitment to customer service. By completely redesigning its website, the wholesale home decors company will be even better able to serve the needs of its many clients, which include retail stores, fundraisers, home-based business owners, and others.



“Have you been looking for a reputable wholesale gift products supplier for your business? Do you need large volume gift items for your business or fundraising event?” an article on the newly redesigned website asked, adding that Giftmood.com is an online wholesale gifts warehouse where customers may buy quality wholesale products at 100% wholesale prices, with no minimum order, and no monthly membership fee.



“We offer a wide selection of wholesale products from wholesale garden decor items, elegant collectibles to fabulous Christmas gifts and adorable kitchen decors. We also offer bulk novelties, wholesale candles, lamp and lanterns, incense, and much more.”



Customers who are interested in learning more about Giftmood.com are welcome to visit the newly redesigned website at any time; there they can browse through the vast selection of merchandise. Handy category tabs like “Wholesale Valentine Gifts” and “Wholesale Home Decor” are listed on the left-hand side of the page; this helps visitors to the site find the type of merchandise they are looking for quickly and easily.



About Giftmood.com

Giftmood.com is a U.S.-based company with its shipping warehouse located in California. The company provides wholesale gifts, garden decor, home decor items, candles, oil warmers, collectibles, and many more to all retail stores, flea markets, fundraisers, individual resellers, home-based businesses and more. Started in 2006, Giftmood.com has rapidly become one of the major trusted wholesale gifts distributors in the nation, and continues to grow every day. From small home based businesses, to bigger size retail stores, regardless of buy more or buy less, Giftmood.com provides the flexibility and huge selections of quality wholesale products to fulfill the business’s needs. For more information, please visit http://www.giftmood.com