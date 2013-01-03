Wholesale Hair Weave Extensions Company WealthyHair.com Adds 47 More Salons to Its Program

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- WealthyHair.com, a company that specializes in selling high-quality virgin remy human hair, has just added 47 more salons to its wholesale Hair Weave Extensions program. The company’s combination of low factory direct prices and exceptional hair has helped make it the fastest-growing wholesale hair company.



Based in Jacksonville, Florida, WealthyHair.com has distributors across the United States as well as in many other countries. For beauty salons that are looking for a reliable and reputable source of the popular wholesale hair extensions, WealthyHair.com is ready and willing to help. Since it opened for business, the company has sold an impressive 53,000-plus wigs and hair extensions, and it stocks thousands of hair extension products at any given time.



According to information on the company’s website, the wholesale Brazilian Remy hair extensions program features 100% virgin remy human hair that is never mixed with synthetic fibers. This helps ensure that the hair will last for a long time and look natural on the person who is wearing it. In addition, each bundle of the hair comes from just one donor, which means the color and texture of the hair looks organic and natural.



Unlike a lot of hair that is sold in beauty shops around the world, the virgin hair from WealthyHair.com does not contain any animal hair, and what is known as “waste hair,” which is collected from barber and beauty shops.



In addition, the cuticles in the company’s virgin remy hair are left intact, as well as aligned in the same direction. As opposed to a lot of other commercially available hair which has had the cuticles removed, the hair from WealthyHair.com rarely sheds or turns into a tangled mess. Chemicals are never applied to the virgin hair, as this can change its composition.



“Because our hair is 100% virgin remy human hair and organic, you can dye it to any color you like,” Julia Strunk, President of the Wholesale Division said during an interview. She also added that wearers can flat iron the hair, curl it and wash it just like they would their own hair.



“Once you wet it, it goes back to the original texture.”



Anyone who is interested in learning more about WealthyHair.com and its wide assortment of high-quality wholesale Brazilian hair weave products is welcome to visit the user friendly website at any time. There, people can browse through the selection of wholesale Remy hair weaves, lace front wigs, hair accessories, and much more.



About WealthyHair.com

WealthyHair.com is a local U.S. based Wholesale Hair Extensions company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and with distributors across the U.S., Africa, Australia, Bahamas, Jamaica and Europe. The company specializes in selling the highest quality virgin remy human hair to beauty supply shops, hair stylists, and salons. For more information, please visit http://wealthyhair.com/retailer